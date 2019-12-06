Sited within the manicured, mawkish snow globe that is Mayfair during Christmastime, Hilary Lloyd’s exhibition proves a welcome antithesis to the surrounding ostentation. The show opens with Moscow, all works 2019, a saw-edged assortment of three abstract paintings, metal stud partitions, and multiple flat-screens, some connected to meandering equipment cables plugged into crumbling holes smashed in the walls.

The footage in Moscow, in addition to that of four other videos—Buddleia, Pigeon, Water Rat, and Afghan Hound Archies Nightclub—is captured at close range. With the exception of the latter, shot in a bar in Turin, they depict routine occurrences near Lloyd’s studio in Thamesmead: duck and geese bobbing along Southmere Lake, the water scintillating in the sun; purple Buddleia flowers, the quintessential urban weed, sprouting through a railway fence; a rat rustling in piles of yellowing foliage blowing over drain grate; men, at work or hanging around a car park. The noises from each video—the low hum of talk, the drilling and sanding of wood, the din of the Italian club—all bleed into one another, creating a contingent soundscape and a disjointed sense of place across both floors of the venue. Nestled within the exhibition are five small paintings, freely brushed oils of flowers and linden leaves among more abstract renderings of geese and the aforementioned car park. Three of these have also been reproduced as murals painted directly onto the gallery walls and staircase in emulsion. This is an exhibition that’s in conversation mostly with itself, an immersive mise-en-scène of outsized everydayness. Lloyd’s passion for chronicling the mundane brings to my mind the Goncourt brothers’ praise for the still lifes of Jean-Baptiste-Siméon Chardin, his specialty in “dealing with objects of no intrinsic interest and transfiguring them by the magic of handling.”

— Philomena Epps