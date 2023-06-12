The “symbiotic embrace” between educational institutions and prison systems is widely regarded as the cornerstone of the modern carceral state. In a new three-channel video, Like a Good, Good, Good Boy, 2023, Kurdish-Iraqi artist Hiwa K expands this dyad to include the home, returning to Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdistan region of Iraq to physically tether a 1,500-meter rope from his childhood home to the school where he studied and the notorious Amna Suraka prison. In the captivating central projection, drone footage follows the rope as it slices across stretches of cityscape. On one of the accompanying screens, an older passerby, stirred by the curious intervention, recounts the horrific crimes committed in Amna Suraka by Saddam Hussain’s Ba’ath regime from 1979 to 1991 and the incessant screams that filled the neighborhood.

Much like a surgeon cutting through skin to reach deeper damaged tissue, Hiwa K creates conditions for a diverse group of local Kurds to reflect on the violence that ensued after the Ba’ath coup of 1968. Their stories—among them, instances of former prison guards employed as teachers—paint a picture of cultural oppression conducted through educational policy, with an emphasis on the suppression of the Kurdish language in favor first of Arabic and now of English. The second video shows the artist walking through classrooms, recalling when, at the age of five, without any prior knowledge of the language, he was enrolled in an Arabic school. This memory of linguistic disorientation finds expression in the set of five backlit collages Ball ballat Babel, 2023, which combine scans of Arabic textbooks filtered through colored shapes (a visual effect drawn from the artist’s previous work My Father’s Color Periods, 2014–). Simultaneously nuanced and emotional, Hiwa K’s contemplative autonarrative approach leaves an enduring imprint, a vital archetype to resist amnesia in this era of information overload.

— Shaunak Mahbubani