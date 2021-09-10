Sound, increasingly central in contemporary art, creates space through a variety of small, at times imperceptible movements in this group exhibition. In the video Urdiendo Ritmos (Weaving Rhythms), 2017, Héctor Zamora documents the hands and hums of Yucatán artisan hammock-makers, their slow wresting and weaving of fibers and closed-lip song contrasting with the voiceless hyper-productivity of capitalist labor. Hale Tenger’s poetic sound work Life, Death, Love, and Justice, 2018–21, is installed as a response to the deserted, silent woods surrounding the city’s southern harbor. The last living member of the Hawaiian snail species Achatinella apexfulva, George, is the subject of Ayşe Erkmen’s Lonesome George, 2020, a life-size bronze gastropod frozen on a tree, as if slowly climbing it. Through its miniature scale, the Turkish artist’s monument to the endling—who died in 2019 aged fourteen—cleverly evokes the importance of deceleration as a means for survival under contemporary capitalism.

Backdropped by newly built apartment houses, bold, bright yellow letters spelling “ANGST” cover the echoing interior of an old concrete silo in Køge Harbour. During the exhibition’s run, Jakob Jakobsen, Jesper Siberg, and Monia Sander will perform a tragedy with the same title. Over ambient sounds meant to encapsulate the work’s titular experience, Sander reads an autotuned monologue pieced together with testimonies of various anguished people. Leavened by synth beats, her polyphonic voice can be heard from the balconies of nearby residences. This post-industrial amphitheater extends to society at large.

— Frida Sandström