“I am drawn to things being not quite right and to how various sorts of flaws poke holes in our dreams and ideologies,” the late Canadian photographer Lynne Cohen, known for her large-format pictures of empty interiors, once said. This not-quite-rightness is one of the conductive threads of “In the off hours,” a group show featuring four artists, including Cohen, in an exhibition that reveals as much as it conceals.

Consider the sculptural paintings by Cudelice Brazelton IV, Nonconforming Material and Briefing, both 2023, made of collage, textile, and acrylic paint. The works incorporate blurry, inkjet-printed images of obscure signage and greasy floors taken around the workstation that the artist toiled in as a steel laborer, sawing tubes used for crane construction—a biographical detail that underscores his materially embedded practice. These temporary jobs would happen on third shift, or in “the off hours.” Steve Bishop’s Embraceable You, 2020—a wall-mounted bedside table holding a lamp, journals, a glass of water, a bowl of muesli, PVC, and a modified radio piping in jazzy melodies—heightens the moody elusiveness of the exhibition. Eli Durst’s black-and-white photograph Reading, 2015—of a seated couple dialoguing in an American church basement—exudes a more ominous strangeness, as do Cohen’s four photographs on view, most indelibly a gelatin silver print, Factory, 1994, depicting slack-jawed dummies aligned back-to-back and side-to-side in an industrial, fluorescent-lit warehouse. The combination of jazz standards with eerie, suggestive scenes stirs a feeling of acute, unplaceable unease.

— Jennifer Teets