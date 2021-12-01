From Catullus’s sparrow to Edgar Allen Poe’s raven, birds are a constant source of inspiration for artists and intellectuals alike. For her installation Pick-Up Artist, 2021, Jennifer Gelardo ventures into the world of ornithology, zeroing in on the bowerbird, a species of tree-nesting songbird native to Australia and New Guinea. During mating season, the male birds—the eponymous “pick-up artists” (though they are arguably blameless in comparison with their misogynistic human counterparts)—build elaborate bowers of different shapes and designs in order to attract a partner. At times, they even embellish them with fancy, colorful detritus to convince the females of their desirability. Gelardo is not a documentarian, nor a conservationist. Her interest in the bowerbirds is mimetic: Their mating behavior serves as a model for interpreting the function and potential of the exhibition as a means of self-advertisement and professional advancement.

For Pick-Up Artist, Gelardo quite literally imagines the gallery space as a bower. On a patch of Astroturf lie scattered the random and disjointed finds of the artist-as-bowerbird: plastic flowers, a metal handle, puzzle pieces, cotton gloves, dried leaves, several bird feeders, a plaster turtle, and brightly colored plastic packaging. Each individual component has its own title, often intimating its origins or intentions: a bug for Marion, 2020; found in the Spensenrother heath, 2017; a gift from Raúl, 2021. The collection is rounded off with whispers for Fritjof, 2021, a sound piece that plays on the four encircling speakers. In the accompanying Pick-up Artist Mag, 2021, a publication meant to be read on-site, Gelardo writes, “A builder attracts a chooser to their space with a special advertisement call.” The irony is not lost on me.

— David Misteli