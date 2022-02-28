In nature, we have observed that the coloration of the skin of a chameleon, the wings of a butterfly, or the plumage of a peacock can change depending on the surrounding environment or the viewer’s angle. Unlike a chemical color with pigment or dye, this structural color appears when light is reflected, scattered, and diffracted due to the geometric microstructure of the surface. After consulting with a nanotechnology scientist, artist Jiyen Lee turned to nanopattern replication technology to mimic this invisible nanostructure. The resulting reliefs constitute the core of her sculptures in the installation Stain-Rainbow Forest 2, 2021–22, at the Art Sonje Center’s project space.

The three objects hanging from the ceiling are shaped a bit like dandelions, with discs of transparent reflective film mounted on thin stalks extending from the sea urchin–like center. As they rotate, these discs catch the light from the windows and the LED bars on the floor in addition to sunlight. To create these films, Lee went through a “printmaking process.” After applying a drop of special adhesive on the original wafer plate, whose surface has the capacity to reproduce natural colors, the artist compressed the cut film over the plate with a roller and hardened the relief with an ultraviolet radiator. In Lee’s studio (not a germ-free laboratory), natural contamination, such as dust, is unavoidable, resulting in slightly different patterns on every film. The impurities from contingencies in the production process become colorful “stains,” keeping Lee’s forest in a state of continuous variation.

For over a decade, Lee has tried to visualize what humans cannot see with the naked eye. In revealing the unrecognizable microworld, she slyly suggests Georges Seurat’s pointillism technique as yet another nanopattern, expanding our visual horizon.

— Hayoung Chung