Some measure history in time, others in elements like soil. Beneath our feet, a geological substratum of both natural and man-made materials contains traces of everything from ancient settlements to devastating wars and deadly global plagues. Scientists call an interruption or irregularity within this sedimentation an unconformity. Lebanese artists Joana Hadjithomas and Khalil Joreige mobilized this term for their ongoing body of work “Unconformities,” 2016–, which attempts to describe the ways in which humankind has coevolved with its immediate surroundings.

Several series included within “Unconformities” were on view in Hadjithomas and Joreige’s most recent exhibition, “Messages with(out) a code.” The exhibition shares its title with a trio of tapestries from 2022 that unpack the layers of raw stone and earth in urban spaces. Similar materials can be seen in “Time Capsules,” 2017, a series of vertical vitrines hung from the ceiling. Inside, baked clay, bones, seeds, and clumps of red and green soil are preserved in an experimental resin. The process is documented in “Trilogies,” 2018-21, framed works on paper that combine photographs with drawings and handwritten inventories. Meanwhile, the video Palimpsests, 2017, investigates the amateur processes used to drill and extract from the earth. Together, the works catalogue the varying imprints left in man’s wake.

Hadjithomas and Joreige’s “Unconformities” embraces the desire to dig beneath the surface and decipher the codes left by civilizations both long since past and all too recent; these interventions have taken on an unintended resonance following the massive explosion that demolished large swaths of Beirut, including the artists’ studio, in 2020. They reveal that the Earth holds memories of what we still are unable to capture in words.

— Dorian Batycka