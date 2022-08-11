Judith Joy Ross’s portraits radiate a gentle beauty and melancholic solemnity rich with with influences; Ross is particularly fond of Eugène Atget, and she uses the same complex, alchemical printing method as Ansel Adams. Her first major series, “Eurana Park, Weatherly, Pennsylvania,” 1982-85, features wistful swimsuited adolescents, all slouched shoulders, still-damp skin, and flyaway hair. The youthful clamminess is elevated by the rigor of the photographer’s aesthetic—curator Joshua Chuang notes the tonalities’ “steely delicacy”—and imbued, too, with a sensitive humanistic candor.

Starting in the mid-1970s, the photographer has trained her lens on the working-class communities of northeastern Pennsylvania, her native terrain. While anchored in the portrait genre, Ross’s series are underpinned by civic-mindedness. Her subjects range from the crumbling American educational system in “Portraits of the Hazleton Public Schools,” 1992-1994, to a catalogue of elected senators from across the political spectrum in “Portraits of the United States Congress,” 1986–87. For the series “Portraits at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial,” 1983-84, Ross photographed visitors to the then newly inaugurated monument in Washington, DC. The memorial itself does not appear in the frame, nor does Ross distinguish mourners from mere curious tourists; the ache of the everyday is handled as meaningfully as great loss. Ross can deliver heartfelt portraits even when she ventures further afield. Madame Magassouba, Porte de Clignancourt, Paris, 2003, was shot in an African neighborhood in the French capital. The subject’s patterned dress and formal, elegant stance may be reserved, but her gaze is quietly arresting, as Ross captures the subtle charge of a stranger’s spirit.

— Sarah Moroz