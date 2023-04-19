A woman’s body is a realm of translation: As she brings forms and ideas into existence, she becomes the “text” through which multiple interpretations of the world are made possible. Similarly, the camera—a technology historically associated with the colonial-patriarchal Enlightenment project—can decenter the power paradigms it has frequently served to entrench by allowing for alternative interpretations. Tackling this complex legacy in her series “Values” (all works cited 2022), artist Kanha Hul uses photography to peel back the sociocultural layers surrounding the identity of a group of Indigenous Bunong women in the highlands of Cambodia and Vietnam.

Hul’s compositions often feature a female figure framed by her typical milieu. While the women are portrayed as relaxed, even tranquil, the artist disrupts the seamlessness of her photographs’ surfaces with gold-colored embroidery that conceals and reveals multifaceted identities. In Sacrifice, these stitches constitute a veil that covers a woman’s face, while in 280 days <em>and Responsibility</em>, the golden thread takes the form of a halo reminiscent of Orthodox iconography, effectively transforming the subjects into saints. Hul elevates the synchronicity between textile and text by including actual fabric produced by Bunong communities within her images. The fabric subtly embeds itself into the background, embracing the figures and offering a lens of translation through which aspects of the women’s individual narratives are accentuated and complicated. Conceptually woven from topics such as motherhood, agency, or social mobility (accounts of which the women shared with Hul during the photo shoot), the cloth operates as a collective stream of consciousness that alleviates the camera’s scrutiny to nourish a cosmos of divine femininity on humble ground.

— Hung Duong