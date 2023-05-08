In “A Making of Ghosts,” Kudzanai-Violet Hwami plays with scale and perspective to collapse emotional states. In Murikishi (all works 2023), one image of a sleeping man appears superimposed over another; each is naked, lounging with legs spread. The fleshy tones are choppy and halting, the paint’s texture mimicking a kind of digital malfunction. Hanging to the left, a smaller canvas, Stan 4, depicts a man in profile. Both works are set against a wallpapered monochrome photograph of the back of a man’s head. By layering the images, Hwami pierces moments of privacy with the invasiveness of the camera’s eye.

In Murapi, the spectral outlines of one of the figures from Murikishi reappear, his face now fully emerged from crisp blue paint, overlaid with UV-printed leaves. The canvas itself is affixed to a grainy floor-to-ceiling photograph of two men embracing in the street. The image’s bottom-left corner bends from the wall onto the gallery floor, as if a memory were unscrolling into the present.

Together, Hwani’s works suggest private worlds full of secrets and wounds. What relation does the vulnerable, curled-up figure of Resting man on red earth bear to the one—face obscured in the shadow of a baseball cap—in the photograph suspended to its right? The triptych Burning woman features eerie family photos printed onto the backs of two painted men, one held by the other’s arm, separated by an eyeless, X-ray-like female body. Exhibited alongside a fractured portrait of another woman that drapes from the ceiling in two monumental backdrops, it gives the lingering sense that time never really heals, only rearranges.

— Daniel Culpan