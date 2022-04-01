Louis Cameron’s debut at Michael Janssen is divided into two sections, one for each of the gallery’s floors. Flanking the L-shaped spaces of the ground level are Cameron’s “Collage Paintings,” 2021–22, which he has been assembling in parts ever since relocating to Berlin from the United States in 2015. The source materials are photographs that Cameron has been taking as he perambulates through the city, their compositional logic derived from African American quilting. The dimensions of each work conform to the standard printing sizes for posters, providing a formal constraint for the long vertical cuts of paper that make up these rich, abstract collages. Mounted on canvas, the resulting “quilts” are situated equally between the artist’s own biographical trajectory and the much longer purview of the migration of Black Americans from the South into urban centers. Cameron assiduously reanimates the design and intelligence of found and discarded materials from the nineteenth century to the present, while consciously coupling African American quilting with the history of early modernism.

Turning to the here and now, the second floor features two wall-mounted pieces from Cameron’s ongoing series “Last Words,” 2020–, in which the artist spells out the final utterances of Black Americans who have died as a result of police violence. Together, the two series weave through each other, routing the personal and biographical into the language of the everyday, which, for some, is always experienced against a horizon of eradication.

— Colin Lang