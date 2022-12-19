Barcelona
Lúa Coderch
Fabra i Coats: Centre d'Art Contemporani de Barcelona
Sant Adrià, 20
September 13, 2022–January 8, 2023
In his 1924 short story “Josephine the Singer, or the Mouse Folk,” Franz Kafka proposes summoning an audience to attend the cracking of a nut, thus turning a trifling gesture into a collective artistic event. In a nod to this idea, Lúa Coderch’s exhibition “Cracking a Nut” offers a tribute to the attention that minor acts can command.
The exhibition is split among three floors. Curtains divide the first two exhibition rooms into different alcoves, creating an almost hospital-like setting for Coderch’s minimalist spectacles. In nearly all of these nooks, the artist crafts modest installations from pseudo-physiotherapeutic armature, which prop up videos, photography, sculptures, and sound pieces. For a few minutes each day, given the right weather conditions, The Rainbow Statement, 2022, ingeniously uses a prism to project a rainbow across an enlarged photograph of the artist’s son’s hand. For Seesaw-Bench, 2022, the hybrid furniture forces visitors to negotiate the movement with their companions as they watch the nearby Rehearsal for a Spell, 2020, a five-minute digital video exploring “ground zero” of the image. For Orientation Exercises, 2022, the artist engraved wooden sticks with descriptions of exercises that, like a musical score, demand concentration, attention, and connection with one’s body to perform.
In the space on the top floor, videos and sound pieces allude to the passing events of child-rearing, such as constructing a makeshift roof, pointing out what surrounds us, or retrieving an old Catalan lullaby from one’s memory. If Kafka intended to underline the extraordinary potential of gestures as small as cracking a nut, Coderch follows suit, revealing the therapeutic potential of mindfulness, activated from within the universe of care.
Translated from Spanish by Michele Faguet.