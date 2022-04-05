Luisa Gardini and Davide Stucchi have little in common. Separated by multiple generations, the two artists have cultivated contrasting aesthetics and working methods. Rather than relying on shared questions and processes, the exhibition “Clin D’oeil”—French for “wink”—openly embraces these differences, parlaying them into an unexpectedly tender encounter.

Throughout Gardini’s six-decade practice, she has rarely allowed representation to seep through her materials’ dense, expressionistic layers. In the rare instances that it has, it has often taken the form of hands and fingers—yet another way to affirm the intuitive and primordial power of tactility. The two untitled works displayed here, a floor sculpture and a wall piece, both 2018, combine rough wood and photo ceramic to present grainy black-and-white images of fingernails printed on partially overlapping identical tiles. The repetition unravels the photographs’ claim to figuration, pushing them toward abstraction while amplifying the expressive quality of their material support.

More hands appear within the apertures of the four selections from Davide Stucchi’s “Light Switch,” 2019–22, a series of emptied electrical fixtures repurposed as frames for cutouts from books or magazines. Besides door handles, light switches are a home’s most-touched feature. Mainly overlooked until they are needed, they have the power to subtly choreograph a body’s movement through space. By using only the aluminum plates, stripped of their buttons or toggles, the artist transforms these tools into a new type of device, a mnemonic reservoir for the affective relations between bodies and domestic spaces. If in her practice Gardini displays an inclination toward material layering, Stucchi’s conceptual strategy is often to cut into things, dissecting them to the bone of their poetic and emotional value. Together, they create a surprising new—if only temporary— existential weight.

— Francesca Astesani