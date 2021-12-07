An agglomeration of bent legs protrudes, impossibly, through the concrete floor. Viewed from afar, their matte blackness reads as sameness. Move closer, however, and their muscular curves and waxy surfaces become more varied. Each fragment remembers the imprints of the fingers that molded it into being.

This is The Emerging, 2021, a mixed media installation by Saudi artist Manal AlDowayan. The assembly of body parts provides a leitmotif for her latest exploration of the precarious status of women in her home country. The repetition of these genuflecting forms might lead one to read the work as a comment on patriarchal oppression. But to do so would be a mistake, for AlDowayan in fact turns here, with searching criticality, to the recent extension of certain freedoms—the freedom to drive, for instance, and to work and travel without the permission of a male guardian—to women in the Kingdom. What motivates her is thus not the ontology of domination but rather the spiraling wind of change. If the reforms have given women a legal foothold in the public sphere, it remains to be seen how and to what ends they will position themselves there.

AlDowayan bases several works on the desert rose, a petaloid crystal often found in the Arabian desert. In O Sister, 2021, she plays on its resemblance to female genitalia, its silk folds filigreed with religious texts regulating the roles of women in social life. To create another palm-size sculpture, this one from 2019, however, she made a desert rose out of resin and oxidized iron dust, etching into it a sentence that is, all at once, the title of the work, an index of presence, and a statement of self-determination: “I am here.”

