On Eryri’s western edges, where there was once a tidal estuary and thriving maritime community, now sits the sixteenth-century mansion Plas Brondanw. Its grounds are currently occupied by an elegantly situated suite of sculptural work by Manon Awst that, informed by long-term research into peatland restoration on the artist’s home island of Ynys Môn, excavates the site’s watery prehistories. Spanning sculpture, poetry, and documentation of performances and lab experiments, the display builds on Awst’s recent exhibition at Berlin’s PSM, in which she synthesized raw earthly material with signifiers of touristic artifice (think inflatable floats and beach balls) to startling poetic effect. Turning her emphases further yet toward the waterways and wetlands of her native landscapes, the work at Brondanw draws from local mythopoetic histories and a popular imaginary rife with associations between water and cultural loss.

Processes of mapping and translation of and between (the artist’s) body and landscape underpin Dan bwysau (Under Pressure, all works cited 2023)—a pair of limestone boulders extracted from a nearby quarry and separated by a thick metal pole—and Mynd i gors (Bogged down)

a group of drone images depicting the artist lying alongside a similar sculpture in a peat fen. Samples of crushed Anglesey mussels, pulped grasses, and seaweeds, displayed on tables upstairs as Material Archive, effectively supplement these sculptures’ intermingling of playfulness (visitors are invited to walk on the metal pole) and melancholy. At the core of Awst’s embodied engagement with geological narratives is an acute interrogation of the ways in which deep-time and land-based knowledges structure present-day social arrangements, particularly as pertains to linguistic and class inequity and ecological instability in this corner of northern Europe.

Plans for installations, mind maps, and sketchbooks have been sensitively incorporated, all punctuated by handwritten text in a seemingly intuitive mixture of Welsh, English, and German. Another in the show’s arsenal of conceptual tools (and perhaps its most evocative throughline) is the selection from Arwydd arall (Another sign), a series of short poems in the strict meter of cynghanedd, printed on brown road signs. Cynghanedd, an oral tradition whose rigid strictures enable a uniquely melodic poetics, is an apt medium for an artist who consistently probes the capacity of existing material (whether sculptural, linguistic, or both at once) for propositional, speculative, even fantastical ends: a mode of eco-inclined sculpture both refreshingly undidactic and distinctly contemporary.

— Dylan Huw