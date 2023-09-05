Marie-Claire Messouma Manlanbien’s “L’être, L’autre et L’entre” (The Being, the Other and the Between) sets up a poetic encounter that leans into the relationship between nature and humanity through a considered syncretism of forms and cultures. In predominantly blue and brown hues, the artist seamlessly interweaves installation, sculpture, poetry, and textiles that draw upon her Ivorian and Guadeloupean heritage to create a profound and unique artistic journey.

At the heart of the exhibition lies the recurring theme of duality, symbolized by the Akan deity in the form of a two-headed crocodile that appears in many of Manlanbien’s works. The centerpiece installation exudes a sense of balance and contrast, planting two tapestries within Take Care (all works cited 2023), a carpet of white gravel pierced by serpentine coppers rod studded with blown glass bulbs resembling embryos. Adorned with intricate blue embroidery and delicate cowrie shells, one tapestry, Asoasa — Mater Hydro, evokes both the vastness of the ocean and the boundlessness of the sky. Within this celestial landscape rest twin female figures in a poignant portrayal of unity and harmony. In contrast, Mater Hydro, is earth-toned, symbolizing plant life and the natural world. Together, the three elements make for a masterful integration of artificial materials and organic elements.

Throughout the exhibition, text flows into tapestry. Manlabien arranges an excerpt from her poem “L’être, L’autre et L’entre” into an intricate spiral shape, delivering a powerful message about the intangible forces that envelop our existence. Her words underscore the significance of human connections, advocating for healing, care, and the transformative power of nurturing relationships and creative collaboration. “L’être, L’autre et L’entre” is a testament to the beauty of the limitless possibilities that arise once one embraces pluralism.

— E. N. Mirembe