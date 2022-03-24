For “The Book of Spells, (a speculative fiction),” Mike Nelson has imagined a bedsit replete with a dangling iron lamp, floor-to-ceiling bookshelves stacked with countless travel guidebooks, and a sage-green bedframe with a saggy oriental rug as a mattress in its center. A jar filled with wood splinters and a wishbone—tokens of good fortune—have been dispersed throughout, alongside travel money and a gemstone paperweight. Rubble, a wilted orange squash, a discarded VHS tape, and a deflated basketball complete the British artist’s alchemic configuration on Webster Road, his sixth with the gallery. Anchored in Richard Brautigan’s novel The Abortion: An Historical Romance 1966 (1971)—in which a reclusive young man from San Francisco maintains an idiosyncratic library for unwanted stories in a similarly contrived cave—this immersive abode meanders between peripatetic fantasies and encyclopedic nostalgia in an evocation of lockdown-induced claustrophobia: Each visitor agrees to spend fifteen minutes locked in the small cube all by themselves.

The well-worn guidebooks, ranging from the richly illustrated Dorling Kindersley editions to those of the Lonely Planets’variety, hearken back to earlier exhibitions. In 1999, Nelson established a “Tourist Hotel” at Dublin’s Douglas Hyde gallery, featuring similar travel guidebooks and oriental rugs. A year later, he staged a series of shabby and vacant reception rooms for “Coral Reef” at Matt’s Gallery. Both installations interwove fact and fiction, shining a light on the lives and histories tied up in the rooms’ sundry décor. Twenty-one years later, Nelson has held up another mirror with “Book of Spells,” as if to question the Borgesian conceit of wandering around a once familiar room, now reconfigured and tinged with an overwhelming sense of nostalgia.

— Maximiliane Leuschner