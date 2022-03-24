Critics’ Picks

View of “The Book of Spells, (a speculative fiction),” 2022.

London

Mike Nelson

Matt's Gallery
92 Webster Road
February 3–April 24, 2022

For “The Book of Spells, (a speculative fiction),” Mike Nelson has imagined a bedsit replete with a dangling iron lamp, floor-to-ceiling bookshelves stacked with countless travel guidebooks, and a sage-green bedframe with a saggy oriental rug as a mattress in its center. A jar filled with wood splinters and a wishbone—tokens of good fortune—have been dispersed throughout, alongside travel money and a gemstone paperweight. Rubble, a wilted orange squash, a discarded VHS tape, and a deflated basketball complete the British artist’s alchemic configuration on Webster Road, his sixth with the gallery. Anchored in Richard Brautigan’s novel The Abortion: An Historical Romance 1966 (1971)—in which a reclusive young man from San Francisco maintains an idiosyncratic library for unwanted stories in a similarly contrived cave—this immersive abode meanders between peripatetic fantasies and encyclopedic nostalgia in an evocation of lockdown-induced claustrophobia: Each visitor agrees to spend fifteen minutes locked in the small cube all by themselves.

The well-worn guidebooks, ranging from the richly illustrated Dorling Kindersley editions to those of the Lonely Planets’variety, hearken back to earlier exhibitions. In 1999, Nelson established a “Tourist Hotel” at Dublin’s Douglas Hyde gallery, featuring similar travel guidebooks and oriental rugs. A year later, he staged a series of shabby and vacant reception rooms for “Coral Reef” at Matt’s Gallery. Both installations interwove fact and fiction, shining a light on the lives and histories tied up in the rooms’ sundry décor. Twenty-one years later, Nelson has held up another mirror with “Book of Spells,” as if to question the Borgesian conceit of wandering around a once familiar room, now reconfigured and tinged with an overwhelming sense of nostalgia.

Maximiliane Leuschner