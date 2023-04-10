Organized by the Bucharest-based curatorial initiative Salonul de proiecte, “Small Things, Precious Things” delivers a loving ode to the late artist Ionuț Cioană (1980–2020), who practiced under the nom de plume Mircea Nicolae, a combination of the names of two of his favorite writers: Mircea Eliade and Nicolae Labiș. In Timișoara’s slightly derelict former garrison, A4-size sheets flank the walls of every exhibition room. Each contains a title, a description, and at least one color image, components of Nicolae’s long-running body of blog entries, 100, 2007–10. The pictures range from installation shots of Nicolae’s works, to a photo of a garbage can in a public park with thick white cursive reading “un câine” (a dog), to what the artist describes as memories of his girlfriends past, such as a single strawberry in a plastic bag and the documentation of a developing skin mycosis.

In his works, Nicolae frequently departed from straight facts. The fifty-five-minute film Romanian Kiosk Company, 2010, takes occasional liberties as it narrates the muddled history of the artist’s family business constructing kiosks. Included anecdotes touch on his father’s alcoholism and his mother’s love for fancy high-heels, set against an informal inventory of Bucharest’s urban architecture. Accompanied by varnished metal-and-glass sculptures mimicking the buildings, the film serves as a chronicle of Romania’s transition to capitalism. But just as in Prosthetic for a Broken Stone, 2010, a plywood surrogate for a rock’s missing half, Nicolae’s strength lies in discovering the potential poetry in the ordinary while still maintaining a distance some could see as cynical.

— Maximilian Lehner