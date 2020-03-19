Sometimes you just need to have a quiet word with yourself. German artist Monika Maurer-Morgenstern’s works conjure such a psychological space: a many-colored penetrating self-dialogue, by turns calming and castigating. In her works on paper in pencil, crayon, pastel, and watercolor, from the 1970s to the present, Maurer-Morgenstern—who was formerly referred to as an outsider artist—suggests power plays within the self.

Wein doch nicht (Don’t Cry), 1997, sees a scarlet apparition looming angrily over a cowering, wide-eyed figure, wild scribbles propelling outward from their chest, anxiety made palpable. In capital letters are the words: “Doch nicht gesicht” (No face). Indeed, how to face one’s self? Heads split into two and converse with each other in the Klee-influenced Erwartung (Expectation), 2014, while the more recent Wollen Sie Mediatisiert Sein? (Do You Want to Be Mediatized?), 2019, compresses and internalizes the double, as a pair of arms become hooked, entangled.

Escaping from the German Democratic Republic to West Germany in 1958, Maurer-Morgenstern found teaching jobs to support her family and painted at night, at the kitchen table, while her children slept. And, in the 1980s, while Germany’s <span style=“font-style: normal;”>Neue Wilde</span> generation of male painters was being celebrated for reigniting figurative art, Maurer-Morgenstern was working her inner antenna, mining experiences of love, anger, and sadness. Her style, both childlike and brutal in its naïveté, sometimes spills into Chagall-like dreaminess, best exemplified by some of the show’s strongest offerings from the late 1970s. In the watercolor Es brennt (Fire), 1976, a collapsed woman sinks into her soporific garden, merging with the dappled green grass as her house burns under the stars.

— Louisa Elderton