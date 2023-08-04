The exhibition “Myth in Motion” argues for an understanding of mythology as much more than shared fiction; the selection of screen-based works on view recognizes folklore as a subterranean catalyst for historical and social shifts. Thao-Nguyen Phan’s Tropical Siesta, 2017, features highland children reenacting tales from a seventeenth-century French missionary’s diary as a means of puncturing the veil cloaking certain histories (notably, that of the tumultuous land reform in Vietnam in the 1950s). Interspersed with elements of play and superimposed drawings, Phan’s moving-image renders these suppressed narratives porous and poetic. In The Lonely Age, 2019, Connie Zheng projects into the near future, conjuring a postapocalyptic world where Californians are desperately foraging for potentially curative (and perhaps even sentient?) seeds that have drifted across the ocean from China. Alternating between the collective performances of a face-masked search team and the enigmatic movements of a shrouded entity, Zheng’s video questions whether humanity’s interest in spirituality can salvage our decimated planet.

The speculative function of mythology becomes the thread that binds the works together. Martha Atienza’s Adlaw sa mga Mananagat (Fisherfolk’s Day), 2022, juxtaposes a vast still horizon with a semi-ritualistic boat procession bobbing along the waves. Shot in slow motion, this screen-based evocation is the culmination of Atienza’s durational engagement with the fishing community of Bantayan Island in the Philippines. By enshrouding the event in a dreamlike ambience, Atienza subtly lends her voice to their collective struggle.

— Hung Duong