Few artists delineate the volatile relationship between humans and their environment as directly as Nicholas Mangan. “Core-Coralations (Death Assemblages)” is part of Nicholas Mangan’s ongoing exploration of capitalism, colonialism, globalisation, and the impacts that these human-made systems have on the natural environment. Mangan takes the Great Barrier Reef’s recurring mass coral bleaching events as a starting point, emphasizing the mounting frequency of such occurrences in the face of ever-increasing ocean temperatures.

The show does not come across as a hippieish protest, thankfully, but as a spare and elegant installation with as much attention to execution as to concept. Four sculptures cast from polystyrene boxes made of white coral bones, aragonite, and mineral powder are dotted around the space. As the show’s title indicates, this is a death assemblage—a collection of materials that weren’t associated during their lifetimes but have been brought together posthumously by way of ocean currents. Like funeral masks for the future, these sculptures are a quiet and poised embodiment of an uncomfortable prophecy.

The allusions to death continue in Sarcophagi, 2022, a nearly seven-foot-long sculpture that resembles a traffic barricade, cast with the same coral aggregate as the polystyrene boxes—a nod to the barrier formation of the reef that prompted Captain James Cook’s naming of it. The sculpture waits silently atop a black dolly, as if being transported to an archaeologist’s lab. This clinical treatment creates an eerie sense of detachment.

Small stills from a yet-to-be-released film are dispersed across the gallery walls. They include a scene of a “commune” between Mangan and dead corals placed atop school desks and images of second-generation species bred to withstand extreme temperatures. If the bulk of the exhibition deals with extinction, then these stills introduce the logic of conservation as the other side of the coin of ecological destruction. “At the base of my work is this bigger reckoning with how we find an equilibrium, and also recognising the way that that seems to be an impossible task,” Mangan has said. “But I feel like I approach it with pessimism, with optimism, and with realism.”

— Amelia Winata