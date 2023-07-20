Born in Côte d’Ivoire in 1957, Ouattara Watts moved to Paris in 1977, where he studied and lived until 1988, when, at the insistence of his friend Jean-Michel Basquiat, he relocated to New York. With its thirteen large-scale works, the exhibition “Ouattara in Paris” marks a return to the artist’s old haunts.

In his paintings, Watts acts as a kind of go-between the Earth and the abstract spiritual worlds he depicts. With washes of vibrant pigment, sawdust-thickened paint, and scraps of collaged African fabrics, the artist brings into dialogue mathematical equations and symbols, moments of neo-expressionist figuration, and iconography sampled from cultures spanning the globe. Particularly captivating are the artist’s floating nebulae or seedlike forms, which are painted with more precision and saturated color, their nuclei ripe for germination. They suggest a larger creative force beyond our understanding, as in the works of Hilma af Klint.

While the exhibition’s title echoes in the milky-blue Paris: 1907, 2023, which channels Picasso’s Les Demoiselles d’Avignon, Watts’s paintings effectively burst beyond the geographic parameters of the French capital, testifying to the intermingling of figures, places, and events through the trade routes connecting Africa to Europe and North America. Dakar 1966, 2018, pays homage to Senegal’s First World Festival of Negro Arts, which included French artists. Meanwhile, the architecturally dense New York 1985, 2023, with arm’s-width, arched strokes of muddy, towering forms set against a field of mango yellow, references the Museum of Modern Art’s controversial exhibition “‘Primitivism’ in 20th Century Art: Affinity of the Tribal and the Modern” (1984–85). In these works, Watts appears to compare the meeting of artistic practices with that of cosmic forces, capable of generating and eclipsing worlds.

— Devorah Lauter