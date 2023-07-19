“Commonplacing,” Patrick Carroll’s first solo exhibition in New York City, presents text pieces that probe the poetic and political tensions between language, culture, and visibility. Each conceptually driven work features a finely knit panel emblazoned with individual words or phrases, stretched around a wooden frame. Their geometric austerity is avowedly Minimalist, because the texts are enclosed within a singular block of potent color. Tonal variations permit his “statements” to either glow in brilliant contrast to their mesh-like supports or softly murmur to the viewer. These grounds produce a transparency that invites the frame, staples, and screws to play a role in each work’s delicate ensemble. This quality of porosity allows his compositions to maintain both a declarative palpability and a graceful half presence.

Carroll’s poignant textual selections, made up of direct quotations or self-devised idioms, are marked by a lyrical openness. They thematize the desire for and disavowal of legibility, often in relationship to gay cultural forms. In Homocanon (all works 2023), the word APOCRYPHA, which refers to written documents of questionable veracity, is rendered with rainbow-striped lettering. Employing the term as a metaphor, Carroll’s playfully on-the-nose Pride coloration induces a celebratory effect, honoring the alternative, often esoteric, history of gay life while underscoring the tragedy of exclusion. The piece Bona Nochy reads “POLARI UNIVERSITY,” a reference to the secretive street slang Polari, once spoken by gay men and other social delinquents to evade the law and heterosexual society. Carroll highlights the generative possibilities of in-group linguistic obscurity with his high-camp suggestion for a school of cant.

Analogously, the permeability of the knits mimics the incompleteness of all language as expression—the way in which a system of representation can never wholly articulate the “thing” itself. But via queer culture, Carroll fashions representation into a tool, to achieve, as stated in the work Machine, a LIBERATION FROM DRUDGERY.

— Evan Lincoln