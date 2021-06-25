In titling his current exhibition “LET THEM EAT CAKE”—the infamous phrase dubiously attributed to Marie Antoinette—artist Paul Yore turns our attention to the slippery nature of truth and its relationship to institutions of power.

The object of Yore’s scrutiny is the concept—or myth—of “Australianness.” The large tapestry The Evacuation of Mallacoota, 2021, refers to the devastating bushfires of 2019 and the government’s gross mishandling of the crisis. Typical of Yore’s practice, Mallacoota is an oversaturated, frenetic collage of mismatched items. The visual overload is reminiscent of the twenty-first-century news feed in its barrage of unrelated information: In just one corner of the textile, the artist has juxtaposed an image of the Australian preschooler band the Wiggles, a sunflower touting ransom-letter-like text reading, “THE STARS shine for us all,” a Winnie the Pooh outfitted with an arm from SpongeBob SquarePants, and a sequined crucifix.

In tackling the issues facing modern Australian society, Yore does not shy away from the abject depiction of queerness. In Picnic at Hanging Rock, 2021, Jesus has sex with a male figure, whose buttocks and ejaculating penis are pasted over with the words “fuck Western epistemology.” Elsewhere, the use of banal symbols of capitalism, such as the Coca-Cola logo, in the found-object assemblage Commodity Fetishism, 2021, is offset by humor (a pair of doorknobs stand in for testicles) and the playful accent of colorful plastic beads, an enduringly popular children’s toy. Yore’s talent lies in pushing his pieces to a visual tipping point but never allowing them to cross that threshold. The compositions may seem chaotic, but closer inspection reveals them to be remarkably balanced. While far from mimetic, they nevertheless accurately reflect the complex contradictions of contemporary existence.

— Amelia Winata