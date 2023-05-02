Artist Pierre Dumont is one of Alexander von Humboldt’s many heirs; like the German naturalist, he has dedicated his life to getting to know the people, cultural traditions, and various ecosystems of Venezuela, where he has lived for more than thirty-five years. His recent photographs survey the dense vegetation, waterways, beaches, and ruins of the country’s oldest national park, Henri Pittier National Park. Eschewing the conventions of documentary photography, Dumont’s compositions conjure the late-eighteenth-century aesthetic of the picturesque, which sought a balance between classical beauty and the sublime.

The title of this exhibition, “Agua Fuerte” (Strong Water), nods to the abundance of water in the Caribbean cloud forest while paying homage to Jesuit priest Ignacio Castillo, whose social platform Aguafuerte was founded in 1982 in an abandoned hydroelectric plant inside the park. Water serves as the material basis for Dumont’s photographic experiments, which include homemade emulsion mixtures and techniques for film development, toning, and bleaching. Even though he does occasionally draw on digital technology, the photographer structures his work as an exploration of vintage processes in resistance to the immediacy of contemporary image production and consumption. To create the blues in the large-format cyanotypes of endemic ferns dominating the walls, Dumont adapted the original formula invented by John Herschel, who pioneered the medium in the 1840s. For a series of depictions of man surrounded by nature, the artist used a pinhole camera, then printed the images in sophisticated platinum palladiums—a technique that dates from 1870. Two small landscape photographs are the only pictures to break from the monochrome color scheme, an effect achieved through a nonmetallic process involving gum bichromate. Rather than inviting nostalgia, Dumont’s multilayered historical references remind us of the fragility of our present.

— Silvia Benedetti