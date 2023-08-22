Over the past half century, Italian art has often championed stylistic homegeneity over diversity, an inclination sometimes traceable to Arte Povera or the Transavanguardia and sometimes pure caustic, baroque buffoonery (or, more rarely, a combination of these aesthetics). Pietro Fortuna discreetly breaks from this mold. At first glance, his work exudes a Minimalist external aspect, but he injects it with accents of Pop, which he treats with a mixture of affection and detachment. He is a little bit like the American artist Haim Steinbach, operating with the same precision.

Fortuna’s installation in Charleroi, titled “Glory VI. Au temps où nous n'étions pas des hommes” (Glory VI. Back When We Were Not Human, 2023), is an elegant combination of sculptural elements, including various metallic structures suggesting shelves; plywood picnic tables; and coffee tables boasting strange spheres, books by the artist, and beer glasses. All machine made, these objects seem unified by a certain range of color and a more or less obvious affiliation with the vocabulary of Minimalism.

And yet, as one moves around the installation, certain elements—fishing rods, a small artificial apple, an all-black Bugs Bunny figurine—stand out as incongruous. With these objects, the address to the viewer changes. We move from seriousness to playfulness, from reticence to critical candor, from minimalism to Pop.

Through this polysemy and polymorphism, Fortuna’s work finds its strength in updating Arte Povera’s meditation on industry, community, habitat, and cosmogony by grating it against the challenges of globalization, digitalization, cultural hybridization, and the circulation of objects. Where the title of the work evokes a kind of prehistory, Glory IV actually delivers a moving portrait of what makes us human in the present.

— Yoann Van Parys