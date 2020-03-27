The forest is a master of camouflage. It obliterates the traces of refugees. It hides bodies and bones. A criminologist might call it a silent witness—a subject who holds traces of the evidence and has not given up all their secrets just yet. But instead of unveiling them over time, the forest covers them more and more.

The exhibition “Race and Forest” by Nabil Ahmed and the interdisciplinary collective INTERPRT, commissioned by the TBA21-Academy, uses forensic archaeology to present a case study—through video, prints, digital diagrams, and texts—of the first Nazi extermination camp, hidden in the woods near Chełmno nad Nerem, Poland. While this Waldlager, or forest camp, pioneered the Third Reich’s technologies of mass death (from mobile gas chambers to industrial wood-burning stoves used to incinerate bodies), the inconspicuous protagonist of this exhibition is the forest itself. Abstract geometric forms, visible in LiDAR scans of Rzuchowski Forest, indicate new groves of trees, covertly replanted to hide mass graves below.

Reprints of archival documents on display reveal how the Nazis employed logging and afforestation as weapons of environmental warfare. The Nazi forestry periodical Wald und Holz (Forest and Timber) viewed the arboreal diversity of the world’s regions and climates as evidence of theories of racial supremacy, and advocated for the exploitation of occupied areas’ resources on the one hand and the protection of Germany’s “natural” heritage on the other.

In 1947, Polish prosecutors brought charges of war crimes against German forestry officials for the devastation of Poland’s woodlands. Reconstructed in this exhibition via maps and diagrams, case no. 1307/7150 offers a meaningful precedent for today’s ecocides. Will today’s global environmental crimes be tried and judged, or they will be buried in the sediment of history?

— Magdalena Ziolkowska