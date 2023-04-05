Beyond his vital contribution to literature as a founder of New Narrative, Robert Glück has, since 1966, built up a body of ceramics, which is now being exhibited for the first time in “Ghosts and Universes: Lingams, Rattles, and Genies.” Just a stone’s throw from the hometown of Margery Kempe—the illiterate and aspiring saint and subject of his 1994 novel—the exhibition applies the deep feeling of New Narrative to throwing pots. Glück renders phallic stoneware votives in strips of paled-out blues and pinks (which he dedicates to Agnes Martin) or embellishes them with ceramic pearls like fascinators; he paints ghostly specters and splices human faces—his own, those of his friends and lovers—with a distinctive matte underglaze.

The overriding hue is blue—cobalt, lapis, cerulean fading to gray—which Glück turns to for affect; his is not a melancholic blue but droll, sometimes surprising, a blue through which the living reach out to touch the dead and vice versa. Make-It-Stop Rattle (Bob), 2023, depicts the artist with his mouth ajar, poised to sound the ceramic shrapnel that, when shaken, rattles inside. The striped exterior of Genie Bottle, 2019—one of many gnarly and lubricious votives arrayed on plinths against the back wall like urns in a cemetery—crumbles away to reveal the naked and rippling torso of a man bent over.

Nearly all the pieces are hollow, but apart from a series of elegant celadon jars, most of them lack openings. In other words, these vessels are not meant to be filled. They do not acquiesce to utility in a material sense, but rather contain a void—not unlike the “emptiness to travel along with the story” that the artist aspires to in his writing.

— Rose Higham-Stainton