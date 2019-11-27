A car burns red at night by a deserted sidewalk, then explodes. The installation of this silently looping, shaky footage, Untitled (all works 2019), on a flatscreen suspended in the corner, suggests a courtroom monitor. The gallerygoers, ordinarily judging artworks, may in other circumstances find themselves serving as witnesses, legal workers, jury members, defendants, or—as Sable Elyse Smith is when she sees her father and sometime collaborator—prison visitors. The speech bubble of a large cartoon bird addresses viewers in a nearby silk-screen and oil-stick work on paper: “Thanks for visiting!”

On the floor, Riot I and Pivot II resemble playground equipment uselessly reconfigured. These stainless-steel asterisks, assembled from prison visitation-room seating, are painted 2K black and blue—colors evoking the US criminal justice system, its racist enforcement, and the heavy-duty finish of finance capitalism with which the culture industry is enmeshed. Smith’s “Coloring Book” series, for which she blew up and framed pages from a children’s book about the US justice system found while strolling through Harlem, here demands thinking about the rate of incarceration in England and Wales—the highest in Western Europe—and ensuing disenfranchisement.

Such a representational gap can perhaps only be rendered in the negative. Coloring Book 36’s diptych splits the globe, fracturing North and South America. Left and right panels cleave a group of six characters into two three-person families on each side of Earth—one child per frame flanked by two uniformed adults, faces scrawled out—and are connected by a message: “IF WE ALL WORK TOGETHER, WE CAN / MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER PLACE.” Smith rejects this liberal narrative of betterment, the gap between frames introducing an intangible break between the creative verb make and collaboration.

— Lizzie Homersham