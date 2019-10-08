“Selbstbildnis” examines the evolution of self-portraiture from the 1970s to today amid contradicting movements. While most of the artworks in the exhibition are pulled from the gallery’s roster of contemporary artists—Trisha Baga, Petra Cortright, and Ned Vena, among others—the show’s selection of historical pieces weaves a curatorial thread that deploys a meditative rather than disputative tone to complicate static notions of identity. That all the works from the 1970s by women are photographic evinces how much the medium indexically testifies to physicality while also mediating and flattening it, and how it offered women a means by which to introduce new modes of self-description. Hannah Wilke’s and Francesca Woodman’s enchanting black-and-white photographs of their bodies interacting with sexually clichéd props—including a pistol, high heels, and suspenders—invert the male gaze; in So Help Me Hannah, 1978, Wilke actually is ascending a staircase. Two decades later, with the casual immediacy of digital video, Tracey Emin’s CV Cunt Vernacular, 1997, portrays a narcissistic recording self, more exhibitionistic and penetrative than its second-wave predecessor, turning the day-to-day into allegory.

Personal taste will determine the path visitors take through the gallery’s seven rooms, in which obvious juxtapositions and less well-trodden pairings stimulate reconsiderations of self-portraiture in current art. A charming yet blunt figurative equivalence is made between Wolfgang Tillmans’s photograph of himself nude, crawling in chiaroscuro along a seacoast (Animalistique, 2017), and Jeanette Mundt’s oil painting of a woman on all fours confined in a Bacon-esque cage (Climbing, 2019), for instance. In the same room, Kaspar Müller’s investigation into spiritual decor—with the glittering, rhinestoned Mandala, 2019—is installed next to On Kawara’s systematic idiosyncrasy in the “Today” series canvas July 9, 1981, their abstractions of both the self and its means of depiction pushing up against the idea of the immanent identity to which one is destined, obliged, and enlisted.

— Tal Sterngast