“Style Congo. Heritage & Heresy” tackles Belgium’s rapacious colonization of the African nation, Congo’s representation in international and colonial exhibitions from 1885 until 1958, and the colonialist foundations of Art Nouveau (also known as “whiplash style”). Guest-curated by artist Sami Baloji and curator Estelle Lecaille, alongside CIVA’s Sylvia Franceschini and Nikolaus Hirsch, the presentation of contemporary art works, interventions, and historical materials from CIVA’s archives is complemented by a frequently sold-out program of symposia, performances, readings, tours of the city, and screenings. Critically, “Style Congo. Heritage & Heresy” coincides with Brussels’s ongoing commemoration of the 130th anniversary of Art Nouveau, whose innovations were fed by extraction. (The titular phrase “Style Congo” was a coinage used as a synonym for “Art Nouveau,” as is confirmed in the pages of a book dating from 1903, on display here.) Commissioned for this show, Chrystel Mukeba’s prideful color portraits of Congolese-Belgians in archetypal Art Nouveau mansions transform that celebration into a reckoning.

Architecture studio Traumnovelle created the show’s centerpiece, Congolisation, 2023, a structure of metal grids packed top to bottom with original and facsimile photographs, maps, posters, texts, and floor plans from the historical international showcases. The order of materials skews chronological, but the processes of Congolization depicted don’t cohere. Peggy Buth fills in the gaps with Desire in Representation—Tervuren, 2006–2008, a book and series of color photographs based on research she conducted on and in the controversial Royal Museum of Central Africa in nearby Tervuren. Paoletta Holst and Johan Lagae’s dual-screen projection “Objects that are dear to him”, 2023, explores shifting perceptions of colonial dwellings through subtitled commentary on a collection of photographs from 1911, while Daniela Ortiz digs into the colonization of tropical plants in the series of small paintings The Rebellion of the Roots, 2021.

The surfeit of verbal and visual information throughout “Style Congo” resists even heretical narrative containment. When it comes to heritage, the words of ayoh kré Duchâtelet—describing the future diagnosis of a nineteenth-century “image disease” in his audio installation Ornaments and Crimes, 2023—linger: “Dreams of empire clogged all their perceptual channels. The powers of the imagination were reduced. A space of collective hallucination pervaded all sensory experience.”

