Now on view at the cultural center Fabrika, this exhibition gauges the impact of television on the generation that came of age in Sweden from the 1960s through the ’80s, ultimately questioning whether such programming should be considered part of world heritage. The eleven shows mentioned—among them Sesame Street and the Czechoslovakian cartoon The Mole—played a significant role in shaping the collective unconscious. Their influence [j1] was not bound by geography; the Soviet cartoon Cheburashka and Crocodile Gena is extremely popular in Japan, while Russia adores the Swedish Pippi Longstocking.

Curated by the current Swedish cultural attaché in Russia, Maria Lind, in collaboration with writer and filmmaker Andjeas Ejiksson, the exhibition emphasizes the status of childhood as the key formative phase in one’s development. For the life-size functional playground Professor Balthazar and the Monument to the Invisible Citizen, 2018–21, Tehran-born, Stockholm-based Behzad Khosravi Noori found inspiration in the cartoon Professor Balthazar, which was broadcast in Yugoslavia from 1967 to 1978. In her latest work, From Time to Time, 2021, Sami artist Katarina Pirak Sikku compares the tragic conditions of existence of her Indigenous nation (represented here by found objects and texts in Sami) with the story of Sun Wukong, the monkey king who revolted against the tyranny of the gods in the Chinese animated film Havoc in Heaven. In Starting with the Past, the Change, 2021, Malmö-based Runo Lagomarsino explores how the Argentinian military junta used special stickers to censor French comic books they considered not Catholic enough. Interpreted on different levels, the exhibition offers both a tiny amusement park and a grown-up take on history, culture, and society.

