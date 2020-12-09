A sixty-year career is a lengthy period, difficult to summarize in one exhibition. Dep Art Gallery attempts to do so, retracing the creative path of Turi Simeti, an artist from a generation (including Enrico Castellani, Agostino Bonalumi and Paolo Scheggi) that welcomed the Spatialist lesson of Lucio Fontana and sought to follow it consistently up to the present.

This Sicilian artist, born in Alcamo in 1929 and a resident of Milan for five decades, creates monochrome canvases that jut out toward the viewer, pushed by a hidden architecture, like a hand resting against a screen. A recurring gestalt here is the oval, which multiplies across Simeti’s canvases, assuming different dimensions and colors. Light falling on the works’ surfaces produces shadows that accentuate their three-dimensionality.

The exhibition opens with Collage di carta bruciata su tela (Collage of burned paper on canvas), 1961, which attests to time the artist spent with Alberto Burri. It continues with pieces such as 96 ovali bianchi (96 White Ovals), 1965, in which Simeti takes tentative steps towards an escape from two-dimensionality, fully realized in Un ovale nero (A Black Oval), 1968, which appears like a manifesto, and followed by later variations, such as Un rettangolo nero (A Black Rectangle), 1973. The exhibition's path concludes with works from the past decade, including 6 ovali bianchi (6 White Ovals) and 8 ovali bianchi (8 White Ovals), both 2020. Time and again, a play of tension and equilibrium animates Simeti’s work, and, more importantly, questions our view of the world: What is pushing behind the surface of things?

Translated from Italian by Marguerite Shore

— Luca Fiore