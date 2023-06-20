Stretched along Nakhon Phanom in northeastern Thailand, the Phu Phan mountain range is as rich with history—as a former pressure point of Cold War struggle—as it is with natural beauty. In his exhibition “The Boundary of Solitude,” Vacharanont Sinvaravatn centers this rumbling tension by juxtaposing vastness and density in tightly composed landscapes. In Phu Phan in the Sunset, 2023, he unleashes verdant curves—a wrist-swiveling choreography of jostling, miniscule stubs—over a flatly painted crimson sky. This dispersion conjures a swaying sense of movement, beckoning one to dive into Phu Phan’s layered legacy. The battle for dominance between the two colors echoes the contrast between nature’s vegetal lushness and the politicized “red areas”—a historical reference to the color scale with which the Thai government used to designate the Communist-infiltration level in conflict zones.

Soundlessly, an uneasiness seeps in, as Sinvaravatn adopts guerrilla tactics to subtly poke at the illusion of the nation-state. The artist seeds his canvases with clandestine structures: an empty checkpoint (Checkpoint, 2023), a forlorn landing strip (The Secret Airport, 2022), a solemn sculpture in a forest clearing (The Peace Monument, 2022). Dwarfed in size, these relics of a conflict-ridden era appear crumpled under the weight of the surrounding trees, whose foliage is woven from mahogany, semiparallel strokes, and nebular, blurred outlines. As a final ode to Phu Phan, Sinvaravatn unravels his thoughts into a jumble of dark vines across a jade-green sky in The Liana, 2022, merging personal memories with the mountains and extending the tradition of seeking solace in nature.

— Hung Duong