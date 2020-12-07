The group exhibition “Video Communication: DO-IT-YOURSELF KIT,” which took place at Tokyo’s Sony Showroom in 1972, is considered to be the first presentation of experimental video art in Japan. It was partly organized by Michael Goldberg, an artist and cofounder of Vancouver’s VIVO Media Arts Centre, who was also instrumental in establishing a video-exchange network between Canada and Japan. “Video Communication: Art & Technology between Canada & Japan, 1967–1985” is an online program, organized into three sections, that looks at the work of several artists and collectives—such as Video Information Center, Diane Lemire, and Metro Media—who spearheaded interdisciplinary experiments and documentary approaches with consumer-grade video formats.

Among the pieces in the “Intermedia” section is an excerpt from Goldberg’s Tokyo Kid Brothers in Rehearsal, 1972, and Computer Technique Group’s musical animation Computer Movie No. 2, 1969. The former features an act of mimed slapstick: At the beginning, we see a man seated in a booth who taunts and punches the empty space beside him. Sometimes, he appears on the left side of the frame; at other times, he’s positioned at the right. At the end of this sequence, the performance is layered to compose a choreographed fight sequence between the two images of the actor in an exchange of tender combat. The latter work is an animation that merges analog and digital technologies by presenting images designed by an early-model IBM computer, which were then animated through a process of exposing single frames on 16-mm film. Jittering abstract forms and figurative illustrations, including one of a woman’s head in profile expanding and contracting, flicker and leap to a soundtrack that’s as silly as it is sinister.

The “Vox Populi” section features a more politicized selection of works, among them the discomfiting Graveyard and a Beggar, 1975, by Mihato Taura, an affiliate of the Video Earth Tokyo collective. In the twelve-minute piece, the filmmaker approaches a woman sitting in a makeshift shelter with her camera but is, naturally, met with ire. Taura apologizes for this unexpected meeting and withdraws. Later, the artist asks nearby shopkeepers why this woman is living on the street, but she never gets a direct answer, as they themselves aren’t entirely sure. Despite Taura’s disastrous attempt at citizen journalism, her work engages a critical aspect: namely, the development of an ethics of representation—a discourse that grew out of the use of newfangled tools.

— Steffanie Ling