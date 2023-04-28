In her notorious 1989 performance, the Chinese artist Xiao Lu fired two shots into a mirror at the National Art Gallery’s “China/Avant-Garde” exhibition in Beijing, prompting authorities to temporarily close the show. The gun had been loaded with three bullets—a fact that comes to symbolize unfinished revolution in Wang Tuo’s two-part film, The Second Interrogation (all works 2023).

Projected on perpendicular freestanding walls at Blindspot Gallery, the first chapter revolves around the fictional dialogue between an artist and a state censor, whose perspectives are shown in separate channels. Sequences are often doubled, with changes in angle and framing that achieve an elegant choreography. As the characters weave in and out of each other’s view, they discuss art, ideology, and the “cold summer” of 1989, gradually revealing their own muddled allegiances. The single-channel finale is similarly structured by a conversation, this time between the ghosts of two artists who consider China’s contemporary politics within a longer history of failed resistance movements.

In both parts, scenes of the artist-protagonist leading a rehearsal for a performance are interspersed with reenactments of all seven interventions that took place in “China/Avant-Garde,” reflecting Wang’s penchant for collapsing spatial, temporal, and (semi)fictional realms. The question is: Who will fire the third shot?

Wang’s film is accompanied by “Weapons,” a series of paintings that pay homage to living exemplars of China’s counterculture. Many of the subjects dissipate into the background, such as a reclining musician whose head and torso are rendered as a spectral haze in Improvisation of Blue II. Bodies are further abstracted in drawings of smudged faces and outstretched hands that reference moments from The Second Interrogation as well as photographs of the Tiananmen Square protests. Conjured in loose, frenetic strokes, Wang’s anonymous figures are no less commanding for these elisions, expressing the power of amorphous dissent.

— Ophelia Lai