Before she was one of Korea’s best-known feminist artists, Yun Suknam was a wife and mother. She joined the art scene at the age of forty only after she began to resist her designated domestic roles and moved to New York to study printmaking, drawing, and painting at Pratt and the Art Students League in the early 1980s. In 1984, she returned to Korea, where a year later she would cofound the October Group (Siwolmoim), a pioneering feminist collective. Yun’s commitment to community is evident in “Portraiture of My Friends,” where, as the title suggests, she has chosen to portray her lifelong colleagues and supporters in twenty-two Korean ink-and-color paintings. Yun captures her friends in various professional and personal settings, engaged in activities including writing, reading, painting, and posing in front of promotional posters for projects presumably of their organizing. The overall mood is one of ambition and passion—in the portrait of Yun’s fellow October Group cofounder, Kim Insoon sits in front of a painting in which a woman in her graduation cap washes a man’s feet while he reads the newspaper.

The traditional painting style Yun employs in this series emerged from the artist’s encounter with a 1713 self-portrait by the Joseon-dynasty painter Yun Du-seo, which mesmerized Yun with its exquisite detail, at the National Museum of Korea. Upon realizing that most of the surviving portraits from that period were almost exclusively of men, she resolved to record the women in her life who had been excluded from the nation’s history, those who “have had to exist beyond history” and with whom she shares everyday pleasures and struggles. Feminism is a timeless and timely theme in Korea, where the recent best-selling novel Kim Ji-young, Born 1982 (2016) is the latest cultural product addressing the ubiquitous indignities inflicted upon the nation’s women. “I am pleased when I unearth their sorrow, agony, and anger out of the dark grave of history and give them shape,” Yun has said. “Sometimes I even sense that these women dwell in my body and soul.”

Translated from Korean by Jeongyoon Kim.

— Joowon Park