Hardly comprehensible for the layman, the complex web of economic, political, military—and yes, also artistic—relationships within global neoliberalism are at the center of the Zbyněk Baladrán’s exhibition “Cartography of the Invisible (Necrology #2).” Curated by Daniel Grúň, the show includes text and image panels charting the power practices of global capitalism (S&P Global [Stratigraphy Rating], 2020) as well as diagrammatic works such as Frieze, 2022, which borrows the pictographic aesthetics of Otto Neurath’s Isotype to describe perverse working conditions that are categorized under headings like “No Reward Without Work,” “Workers Departing the Establishment,” or “Private Initiatives Take You to the Moon.” Across the room, Image Index, 2022, offers an arrangement of twenty fragmented reliefs. While formally reminiscent of elements from an excavation site, the panels are in fact jumbled mock-ups of textbooks intended for after the seemingly inevitable collapse of neoliberalism, addressing a posthumanist—and therefore no longer fully legible—world.

Known for his in-depth research, Baladrán brings together his recent works under the banner of necrology. In medicine, the term denotes the study of the phenomena of death, including the physical transformations that occur in a body that is no longer living. It surveys decline in the broadest sense. Social disintegration and “the decaying corpse of capitalism,” as Grúň writes in the curatorial statement, are also manifest in the exhibition architecture, which recycles veneered panels from old cabinets, cupboards, and chests. In the juxtaposition of brown, white, and black shades of veneer, Baladrán makes visible the moments of fragmentation and the parallels between the modes of production of the contemporary art world and those of capitalism at large.

— Franz Thalmair