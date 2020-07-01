“Allora & Calzadilla: Specters of Noon”

Curated by Michelle White

Allora & Calzadilla’s recent works have intervened in culturally and politically charged sites in Puerto Rico by way of surreal juxtapositions: installing Dan Flavin’s Puerto Rican light (to Jeanie Blake), 1965, in Cueva del Viento near Isabela (Puerto Rican Light [Cueva Vientos], 2015), for example, or deploying a church bell as a wrecking ball to demolish a shuttered GlaxoSmithKline pharmaceutical plant in Cidra (The Bell, the Digger, and the Tropical Pharmacy, 2014). “Specters of Noon” will feature seven new works that draw on the artists’ familiar motifs of deep time and neocolonialism, including Blackout, 2019—a damaged power transformer that stands as a reminder of the island’s ongoing experience of precarity. The exhibition catalogue will feature essays by curators Michelle White and Roberto Tejada, as well as contributions by Julie Ault, Gerardo Mosquera, Molly Nesbit, Mari Carmen Ramírez, and others.

— Daniel Quiles