Curated by Thomas D. Trummer

Meditations on time, history, presence, and absence, Anri Sala’s video installations have, over the past sixteen years, often centered on music and musicians. In works such as Long Sorrow, 2005, and Ravel Ravel, 2013, Sala stages intensely focused performances framed and edited to magnify, delay, or fracture one’s sense of temporality. This solo exhibition will feature three new works alongside recent videos such as If and Only If, 2018, in which a performer of Igor Stravinsky’s mournful Elegy for Solo Viola (1944) is forced to respond to the languid pace of a snail crawling up his bow. Full of doubles, echoes, and fragments, Sala’s work will resound throughout all four floors of Kunsthaus Bregenz.

— Christoph Cox