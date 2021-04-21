Curated by Elena Filipovic

Over the last number of years, curators have plumbed archives and restaged key postwar exhibitions in hopes of grasping the present. One of the more promising efforts in this vein is Elena Filipovic’s forthcoming reimagination of Kynaston McShine’s “Information,” presented in 1970 at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. “INFORMATION (Today)” will demonstrate how the technologies and systems-thinking that took hold of art practices worldwide in the late 1960s continue to fascinate us. But the occasion is not simply a golden anniversary (the show was originally scheduled to open in 2020 but was delayed by Covid lockdowns), it is also an opportunity to enrich a critical genealogy. Its thirty-plus artworks, by some of our best neo-Conceptual minds—Lawrence Abu Hamdan, Sondra Perry, and Cameron Rowland among them—should illuminate how information, sutured to surveillance and state violence, makes and remakes us in ways often difficult to perceive. No publication will accompany the show, which is notable given that McShine’s floppy phone-book-like catalogue is often considered a stand-in for the exhibition itself. But then again, what’s a phone book today? And also, what’s an artist?

— Alex Kitnick