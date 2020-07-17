“Jane Jin Kaisen: Community of Parting”

Curated by Henriette Bretton-Meyer

During the twentieth century, Jejudo, a Korean island (do) and former independent kingdom, was annexed by the Japanese, then underwent US and Korean military rule, which led to the formal separation of the island and the south of the peninsula from its northern half. Protesting the occupation and desiring unification, local organizers staged an armed uprising in Jejudo on April 3, 1948. In response, far-right Korean forces killed an estimated 10 percent of the island’s civilian population of three hundred thousand. The Korean War followed. Born in Jejudo in 1980 and adopted in Denmark that same year, Jane Jin Kaisen will soon mount her most extensive exhibition to date, built around her film Community of Parting, 2019, which debuted in the Korean pavilion at last year’s Venice Biennale. Earlier videos—including Reiterations of Dissent, 2011–16, and The Woman, the Orphan, and the Tiger, 2010—will be presented alongside new pieces and analyzed in an exhibition catalogue. All will trace Kaisen’s ongoing reckoning with the silenced histories, suppressed memories, and intergenerational traumas that still shadow the divided Korea and its diaspora.

— Hiji Nam