“Yinka Shonibare CBE: End of Empire”

Curated by Thorsten Sadowsky and Marijana Schneider

Trained as a painter, Yinka Shonibare CBE made a game-changing move when he traded in canvas for Dutch wax-printed fabric. Richly patterned in vibrant colors, the textile is often believed to be inherently African, yet it was introduced by nineteenth-century Dutch colonists who mimicked Indonesian batik and exported the results to West and Central African markets. With more than sixty works that range from mannequins in Victorian costumes remade in the fabric to photographic tableaux featuring the artist as an Afro-Diasporic dandy, Shonibare’s first Austrian museum retrospective takes stock of a creative trajectory that has shaped new horizons for postcolonial aesthetics over the past thirty years. At a time when globalization itself is unraveling, Shonibare’s lively unspooling of the transcultural entanglement of Asia, Africa, Europe, and America is more compelling than ever.

— Kobena Mercer