ALL THAT HEAVEN ALLOWS

Brassaï, Pierre Bonnard in His Studio at Le Cannet, 1946, gelatin silver print, 11 5⁄8 × 10". © Estate Brassaï–RMN-Grand Palais.

“THE MAIN SUBJECT IS THE SURFACE, which has its color, its laws, over and above the objects,” Pierre Bonnard declared in December 1935.

I don’t know what I expected to accomplish by hauling my ass to Copenhagen’s Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek museum for the second stop of “The Colour of Memory,” the first globe-trotting Bonnard survey in twenty years. Concentrating on the artist’s later solar work, the splendid exhibition, arranged chronologically, stumbled only with a series of not-uninteresting but nevertheless wince-inducing “soundscapes,” about which the less said the better.

Pierre Bonnard in the garden at Montval, France, ca. 1900–1901. Photo: Marthe de Méligny.

I tried to take some notes about the surfaces of various paintings—thinking of them as examples of textual bonnarding, a term Georges Rouault and others used to account for how the artist would perambulate: “Sometimes, having mixed one of his burning hues . . . and applied it to the work in progress, he

— Bruce Hainley