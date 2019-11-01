THE PRESENT FEELS INESCAPABLE, like a miasma too close, too everywhere, to apprehend. Yet it is precisely because of this blinding proximity that the present demands to be given shape in a lasting, shareable form—so that we might make sense of our place within it, so that the feeling of our time will remain available to encounter in times to come.

In her third feature film, The Hottest August (2019), geographer turned documentarian Brett Story proposes one way to give shape to our moment. Story roams the five boroughs of New York in the eighth month of 2017, posing questions from behind the camera to all kinds of people. One query in particular recurs: “How do you feel about the future?” The film’s subjects speak of fears and hopes, employment prospects and gentrification. They dance, protest, wait, and work. They watch for a total eclipse of the sun. They scan for signs

— Erika Balsom