CLOSED CIRCUIT

Ulla Wiggen, Simultantolkning (Simultaneous Interpretation), 1965, acrylic on wooden panel, 42 1⁄2 × 61".

ULLA WIGGEN’S PAINTINGS ARE ENIGMAS. Flat, dense, and obsessive, her mid-’60s depictions of circuitry and electronics resemble diagrams, but instead of informational clarity they express an arcane strangeness. New York audiences received an introduction to the Swedish artist earlier this year, when a selection of her paintings appeared in “Vista View,” an exhibition curated by Caleb Considine at Galerie Buchholz. Here, art historian Ina Blom elucidates the early context of Wiggen’s work, teasing out its affinities and entanglements with modernism’s ongoing mediation of bodies and machines.

Ulla Wiggen, Vägledare (Microcircuit), 1967, acrylic on wooden panel, 27 1⁄2 × 27 1⁄2".

ON PAGE SIXTY-FOUR of the information-filled catalogue for “Cybernetic Serendipity,” the legendary 1968 exhibition devoted to the new computer arts, two paintings appear without curatorial commentary. On the previous page, art critic Henry Martin describes the humanist concern for the