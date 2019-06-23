December 2019

performance
Film: Best of 2019
John Waters
Film: Best of 2019
Amy Taubin
Film: Best of 2019
James Quandt
Film: Best of 2019
Melissa Anderson
Film: Best of 2019
J. Hoberman
Music: Best of 2019
Jace Clayton
Music: Best of 2019
Polly Watson
Music: Best of 2019
Byron Coley
Music: Best of 2019
Sarah Hennies
Books: Best of 2019
Terry Castle
Books: Best of 2019
Pamela M. Lee
Books: Best of 2019
Gary Lutz
Books: Best of 2019
Imani Perry
Books: Best of 2019
Douglas Crase
Books: Best of 2019
Harry Dodge
Books: Best of 2019
Elvia Wilk
Books: Best of 2019
Mac Wellman
Books: Best of 2019
Zeynep Çelik Alexander
Books: Best of 2019
Marina Vishmidt
Books: Best of 2019
Marwa Helal
Books: Best of 2019