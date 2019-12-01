Amy Taubin is a Contributing Editor of Artforum and Film Comment. She is currently working on a collection of forty years of her criticism.

Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska, Honeyland, 2019, HD video, color, sound, 85 minutes.

1

HONEYLAND (Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska)

Hatidze Muratova, likely the last female wild-honey gatherer in Europe, is the charismatic hero of this observational documentary in which an almost-abandoned stone village in Macedonia becomes the scene of a battle between sustainable environmental measures and earth-destroying capitalist greed and stupidity.

Ken Jacobs, The Sky Socialist: Environs and Out-Takes, 2019, 8 mm transferred to digital video, color, silent, 85 minutes.

2

THE SKY SOCIALIST: ENVIRONS AND OUT-TAKES (Ken Jacobs)

What was almost lost—the heartbreaking handheld 8-mm footage that Jacobs shot as his first Manhattan neighborhood was being destroyed between 1963 and ’64—has been rediscovered in intense color and stupendous movement thanks to this 2019 celluloid-digital hybrid.

Bong Joon-ho, Gisaengchung (Parasite), 2019, 4K video, color, sound, 131 minutes. Kim Ki-taek (Song Kang-ho).

3

PARASITE (Bong Joon-ho)

The Korean master director