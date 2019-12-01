Byron Coley is a music critic, a poet, the editor of the Bull Tongue Review, and a proprietor of Feeding Tube Records in Florence, MA. His most recent books are Defense Against Squares (L’oie De Cravan, 2017) and 1979 Songbook,

coauthored with Joanne Robertson (Tenderbooks, 2019).

Yoko Ono, 2002. Photo: Mark C. O’Flaherty/Camera Press/Redux.

1

YOKO ONO

While Ono released no music this year, she is still Number One. Why? Maybe it has to do with the boss commission she just finished for the newly renovated MoMA. Or maybe it’s just because.

Cover of The Flesh Eaters’ I Used To Be Pretty (Yep Roc, 2019).

2

THE FLESH EATERS, I USED TO BE PRETTY (Yep Roc)

This double album, recorded by the 1981 iteration of a long-lived LA band, is a masterwork of bruised punk beauty. The same lineup’s live tour—undertaken to perform the sole LP these particular Flesh Eaters cut back in the day—was similarly incredible.

Kim Gordon performing Sound for Andy Warhol’s Kiss with Bill Nace, Steve Gunn, and John Truscinski at the Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh, May 16, 2019. Photo: Foothold Studios.

3

KIM GORDON, STEVE GUNN, BILL NACE, AND JOHN TRUSCINSKI, SOUND FOR ANDY WARHOL’S KISS (Andy