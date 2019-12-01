CHRISTINA LI IS A CURATOR AND WRITER WORKING IN HONG KONG AND AMSTERDAM. SHE RECENTLY HELMED “SHIRLEY TSE: STAKEHOLDERS,” HONG KONG’S COLLATERAL EVENT AT THE 58TH VENICE BIENNALE, AND IS WORKING ON ART BASEL’S FIFTY-YEAR-ANNIVERSARY PROJECT WITH KASPER KÖNIG AND HAMZA WALKER.

Bong Joon-ho, Gisaengchung (Parasite), 2019, 4K video, color, sound, 131 minutes. Ki-jung (Park So-dam) and Ki-woo (Choi Woo-sik).

1

PARASITE (BONG JOON-HO)

Bong Joon-ho’s thriller stages a collision between two incompatible worlds—those of a well-to-do family and a poverty-stricken one—in an excruciating and brutal picture dealing in the inequalities of class, control, and exploitation. As the plot unravels, the film’s tone shifts from darkly comical to mercilessly bleak, fueled by the ruthlessness necessary for its characters to survive the chain of retributions. None are freer than the others, or have the upper hand; as in life, rich and poor are intertwined in their shared fate.

View of “Danh Vō: Cathedral Block Prayer Stage Gun Stock,” 2019, Marian Goodman, London. Photo: Nick Ash.

2

DANH VO (SOUTH LONDON GALLERY AND MARIAN

— Christina Li