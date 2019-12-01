CHRISTINA LI IS A CURATOR AND WRITER WORKING IN HONG KONG AND AMSTERDAM. SHE RECENTLY HELMED “SHIRLEY TSE: STAKEHOLDERS,” HONG KONG’S COLLATERAL EVENT AT THE 58TH VENICE BIENNALE, AND IS WORKING ON ART BASEL’S FIFTY-YEAR-ANNIVERSARY PROJECT WITH KASPER KÖNIG AND HAMZA WALKER.
1
PARASITE (BONG JOON-HO)
Bong Joon-ho’s thriller stages a collision between two incompatible worlds—those of a well-to-do family and a poverty-stricken one—in an excruciating and brutal picture dealing in the inequalities of class, control, and exploitation. As the plot unravels, the film’s tone shifts from darkly comical to mercilessly bleak, fueled by the ruthlessness necessary for its characters to survive the chain of retributions. None are freer than the others, or have the upper hand; as in life, rich and poor are intertwined in their shared fate.
2
DANH VO (SOUTH LONDON GALLERY AND MARIAN
Artforum print subscribers have full access to this article. If you are a subscriber, sign in below.
Not registered for artforum.com?
SUBSCRIBE NOW at the discounted holiday rate of $45 a year—70% off the newsstand price—and receive the print magazine plus full online access to this issue and our archive.*
Order the PRINT EDITION of the December 2019 issue for $17 or the ONLINE EDITION for $5.99.
* This rate applies to U.S. domestic subscriptions.